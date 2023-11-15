A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar in the morning of November 15, according to sources.

The drone was recovered along with 1 packet of narcotics supected to be Heroin weighing 500 gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

The suspicious objects were found by the Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing, near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), as per Punjab Border Security Force

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