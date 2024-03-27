The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on March 27 at 20 locations in Chandigarh, including the residence of the Punjab Excise Commissioner.

The raid was carried out in connection to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam’s residence is located in Chandigarh’s Sector 20.

The house of the IAS officer was also raised by the probe agency in September 2023 as well.

The latest ED raids come as the Delhi High Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea. The plea comes against his arrest by the probe agency in connection with the liquor policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 from his Civil Lines residence, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim relief from any coercive action by the probe agency.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur