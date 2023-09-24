The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation recovered one Pakistani drone, a Quadcopter, Model - DJI Mavic three classics and one 500 gms suspected heroin on the outskirts of Mahawa village under Amritsar district on September 24.

The night patrolling team of BSF and Punjab Police team seized the items, suspecting the unmanned aerial vehicle entered Indian territory from Pakistan at that time.

The drone was recovered with the drugs wrapped in a yellow paper around the vehicle.

Earlier, troops of BSF seized three packets of heroin from near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on September 1.



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