In another development related to Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police on March 21, shut down a drug de-addiction centre run by 'Waris Punjab De' chief in the state's Amritsar district.

The drug de-addiction centre was operating in Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.

''Police conducted a search and they ordered us to shut down the centre and due to this 70 people who had arrived to receive treatment were sent back,'' media reports quoted Gurmukh Singh, the caretaker of the centre as saying.

The caretaker further said that the police found nothing at the centre and that only de-addiction treatments were given at the facility.

''Amritpal often used to visit the centre and people were visiting the same for their treatment. Nothing was going illegal here and whatever is being said about the place is all wrong,'' the caretaker added.

Meanwhile, two more aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail on March 21, said sources.

As per the sources, the two aides identified as Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh have been brought to Dibrugah's Mohanbari Airport via Vistara flight.

With the addition of these two, the total number of pro-Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal SIngh's aides lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail increases to seven.

Also read: Punjab Police invokes NSA against five aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh