The Punjab Police on March 20 said it has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against five aides of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, said a police official.

''The NSA has been invoked against Amritpal Singh. Also, efforts are on to nab him as FIRs have been registered and a total of 114 arrested in the crackdown against elements Waris Punjab De outfit,'' said Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGPO) Sukhchain Singh Gill.

As per the IGP, the stringent law has been invoked against four aides such as Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Pradhammantri Bajeke, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam.

Sukhchain Singh further said that the NSA has also been invoked against Harjit Singh, who surrendered on Saturday night in Jalandhar.

Harjit Singh, the uncle of Amritpal Singh will be taken to Dibrugarh Central jail, the police said.

Meanwhile, in wake of action against Amritpal Singh, Police are taking out flag marches in the state and are conducting peace committee meetings in all districts of the state.

The Punjab Police have also urged people not to believe rumours and fake news as action will be taken against those found involved in the same.

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