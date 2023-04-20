In a major development amidst the crackdown on pro-Khalistani supporters, Punjab Police on April 20 detained ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar.

As per reports, Kirandeep was trying to board a flight to London from Amritsar when she was detained by a team of Punjab Police.

Currently, the immigration department at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar is questioning Kirandeep Kaur.

The police has been lookout for radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run since March 28.

A total of nine supporters, aides of Amritpal Singh have been arrested and currently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

A five-member team of the Advisory board under the National Security Act (NSA) arrived at Dibrugarh jail on April 19.

The team headed by a retired justice includes the IGP and SP of the Punjab Police.

As per reports, the team consists of Retired justice Shabihul Hasnain, Chairperson, Suveer Sheokand, member, Divanshu Jain, Member, Rakesh Agarwal, IPS, IGP, CI, Punjab, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP, CI, Punjab.

Recently on April 10, in a bid to provide legal help to alleged pro-khalistani youths lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had sent a delegation of lawyers to the district.

The lawyer's delegation included Advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of the Late Sandeep (Deep) Singh Sidhu, Advocate Rohit Sharma, and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

Also read : Assam: Family members of arrested pro-Khalistani supporter Daljit Singh Kalsi arrive in Dibrugarh