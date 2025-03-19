In a dramatic turn of events, seven aides of pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh were re-arrested by the Punjab Police shortly after their release from the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

The arrests come following the expiry of their National Security Act (NSA) remand, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

A 25-member team of the Punjab Police, led by Superintendent of Police Harinder Singh Gill, had been stationed in Dibrugarh for several days to oversee the transfer process of Singh’s associates, who had been detained there for nearly two years.

According to officials, Kulwant Singh, Harjeet Singh, and Gurinder Pal Singh were released on Wednesday as their NSA detention period ended. However, immediately after their release, the Punjab Police re-arrested them in connection with another case and presented them before a court in Dibrugarh to seek transit remand for their transfer to Punjab.

In the past two days, four other aides—Gurmeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh (alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke), Daljit Singh Kalsi, and Basant Singh—were also released and arrested again under fresh charges.



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“With all seven now released, the legal process to transfer them to Punjab is in its final phase. The remaining three detainees, including Amritpal Singh, are expected to be transferred by mid-2025,” an official stated.



Amritpal Singh, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate and won from the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab, remains in detention at Dibrugarh Central Jail. Alongside him, Papalpreet Singh and Varinder Singh Johal continue to be held under NSA, with their detention scheduled to expire in June 2025.

The Punjab government opted not to renew the NSA against the seven released aides, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had stated earlier. Instead, they will now face legal action related to the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case, where they are accused of spreading communal disharmony, attempted murder, attacking police personnel, and obstructing law enforcement duties.

With the Punjab Police securing transit remand, all seven aides are now en route to Punjab, where they will face trial.