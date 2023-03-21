Punjab police have recovered the vehicle (Brezza car) in which Amritpal escaped and have arrested four accused who helped him flee.

Further, as per police, Amritpal was helped by four people who were later arrested.

Upon interrogating the accused it was revealed that Amritpal went to Nangal Ambian gurdwara and changed into a trouser and a shirt. He was then further helped by three people who took him along on a motorcycle.

"Arms Act has been invoked against the four people who helped him. An important fact has come to light that Amritpal Singh, after fleeing, visited the Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) & changed his clothes before fleeing again. This came to be known in the questioning of the 4 people who have been nabbed," said Punjab IGP.

Also Read: Assam: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's uncle brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail by Punjab Police

Meanwhile, a ‘massive’ manhunt has been launched to arrest Amritpal Singh and his supporters, who are on the run since the crackdown on his aides.

While the elusive preacher himself has been declared a fugitive, police have seized two of his cars and nabbed his gunmen and Daljeet Singh Kalsi, the man who handles Amritpal Singh’s finance from Haryana’s Gurgaon.

A team of Punjab Police reached Dibrugarh Central Jail on March 21 with Pro- Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh.

The team escorted by Assam Police reached by road from Guwahati at 7.10 am at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

It is not known how many supporters of Pro-Khalistani are brought by the team. The name of the person brought today is yet to be disclosed officially.

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh surrendered last night on March 20 in Punjab.

As per sources, another team with some more Pro- Khalistani supporters is supposed to reach Dibrugarh by air today.

The state police tightened their security measures on Monday to catch the radical preacher as soon as possible, marking the third day of the search. A month ago, supporters of "Waris De Punjab" chief Amritpal Singh broke into a police station with swords and guns to get one of his aides free. The fight resulted in the injuries of six police officers. Following the incident, the Punjab government received a lot of criticism for the state's law and order situation.