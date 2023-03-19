Punjab Police on March 18 declared Pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh a fugitive soon after he was said to be on the run.

The Punjab Police had launched a massive statewide cordon and search operation in the state against the members of the outfit against who several cases stand registered.

''Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally,'' ANI quoted Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal as saying.

Chahal further informed that a case has been registered and Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh.

''We are hopeful that he will be apprehended soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway,'' he added.

As per reports, Punjab Police on March 18 conducted searches at his residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal.

Meanwhile, security has been enhanced across the state to nab the radical leader and his sympathizer.

Besides this, internet services remained suspended across the state on Saturday and the Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and not to spread fake news, panic, or hate speech.

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