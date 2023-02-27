Two gangsters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case died in a clash that ensued between the jail inmates in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on February 26.



While two gangsters died in the clash, three other inmates received grievous injuries.

According to police, the altercation took place in the barrack where all of the alleged gangsters with connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs were kept.

Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, of Batala, and Manmohan Singh, alias Mohna, of Ralli villager near Budhlada in Mansa, both members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya gang, were the deceased. Another Keshav who belonged to the same gang was hurt. He received a head blow.

Arshad Khan and Manpreet Singh Bhau, both members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were the other two people who were injured. The altercation resulted in serious injuries to them.

Sources suggested that the conflict may have been the result of rivalry between members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya gangs, despite the fact that the authorities in charge of the jail were reluctant to discuss the circumstances surrounding the incident. Sidhu Moosewala's murder allegedly involved cooperation between both gangs.

On May 29 of last year, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, more commonly referred to as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot to death in the Mansa district.

Many were surprised by the conflict because the administration of the jail had kept around 25 inmates from the jaggu Bhagwanpuriya and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs in the same barrack because of their close friendship. The majority of them were also accused of killing Sidhu Moosewala.





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