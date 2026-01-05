Punjab’s Government Jobs Drive: Creating Stability, Dignity and a Future for Youth

For thousands of young people in Punjab, a government job is more than just employment; it is a promise of stability, respect, and a secure future. Over the last few years, the Punjab Government has made job creation one of its top priorities, launching a large-scale recruitment drive across departments to ensure that deserving youth get fair and transparent opportunities.

This focused push has transformed the lives of many families, especially in small towns and villages, where a single government job can change an entire household’s future.

How many government jobs have been provided?

Since coming to power, the Punjab Government has provided tens of thousands of government jobs to youth across the state. These appointments have been made through a transparent and merit-based system, breaking the old culture of favouritism and bribery that once dominated recruitment.

From clerks and teachers to police constables, nurses, engineers and administrative staff, jobs have been created in almost every department.

Which departments got the highest number of jobs?

The biggest recruitment has taken place in:

Education Department - teachers, lecturers, support staff

Health Department - doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technicians

Police and Home Affairs - constables, sub-inspectors, drivers

Revenue and Administration - clerks, patwaris, office staff

Public Works and Power Departments

These sectors were prioritised because they directly impact public services, governance and people’s daily lives.



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Youth who got three government jobs in one family

In many parts of Punjab, stories have emerged where multiple siblings in the same family have secured government jobs. One such family from a district in Punjab has three children working in government departments.

One of the siblings shared: “We grew up seeing our parents struggle. Today, all three of us have government jobs. It feels like a dream. We didn’t pay anyone; we just studied and gave exams. The system was fair.”

Such stories highlight how merit-based recruitment is restoring trust in public institutions.

A family where three children are government employees

In another family, all three children are now employed in different government departments - one in education, one in health, and one in police services.

Their father said: “Earlier, only powerful people got jobs. But now my children have been selected purely on merit. This has changed our family’s future.”

These examples show how the government’s employment drive is not just about numbers, but about social mobility.

Transparent and corruption-free recruitment

One of the biggest changes under the current government has been the elimination of bribes and middlemen in recruitment. Exams, interviews and selection lists are now conducted openly, with clear cut-offs and digital tracking.

This has encouraged thousands of youth to apply with confidence, knowing that their hard work will be rewarded.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has repeatedly said that Punjab’s youth deserve jobs in their own state, not migration and frustration.

He said: “Our aim is that every capable young person in Punjab should get a chance to work with dignity. We have ended the old system of selling jobs. Today, only merit matters.”

He added that providing employment is the strongest way to fight social problems like drugs and crime.

How government jobs are changing Punjab

Government jobs are strengthening Punjab in multiple ways:

Economic stability for families

Reduced unemployment and migration

Better public services in schools, hospitals and offices

Increased trust in governance

For Punjab’s youth, these jobs are not just careers - they are hope.

The government’s employment mission continues, with more recruitment planned in the coming months, ensuring that Punjab’s talent stays in Punjab and builds the state’s future.