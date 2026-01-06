Punjab’s Schools of Eminence: A New Future Taking Shape Inside Government Classrooms

For decades, government schools in India were often seen as the last option, chosen only when families could not afford private education. Punjab is now changing that perception through its ambitious Schools of Eminence programme, which is transforming government schools into modern centres of quality learning.

These schools are not just buildings; they represent a complete shift in how public education is delivered.

How many Schools of Eminence are being set up?

The Punjab Government has announced the establishment of 117 Schools of Eminence across the state. These schools are being developed by upgrading selected government schools into high-quality institutions with world-class facilities.

They are spread across urban and rural areas so that children from every background get access to the same level of education.

What facilities are being provided?

Students studying in Schools of Eminence are getting facilities that were previously found only in elite private schools. These include:

> Smart classrooms with digital boards

> Science, maths and computer laboratories

> Well-stocked libraries

> Sports grounds and indoor activity areas

> Art, music and skill-development rooms

> Safe, clean and modern school buildings

Children studying in these schools say the learning environment feels exciting and motivating.

One student shared: “Earlier, our school was very basic. Now we have smart boards and labs. We understand things better and enjoy coming to school.”

Another student said, “We feel proud to study here. It looks like a big private school, but it is government.”

Free transport facility for students

To ensure that no child is left out because of distance, the Punjab Government is providing free bus transport to students of Schools of Eminence. This is especially helpful for children from villages who travel long distances.

A student using the bus service said: “Earlier, it was difficult to reach school. Now the government bus picks us up and drops us safely. We don’t miss classes anymore.”



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This step has also increased attendance and reduced dropout rates.

Focus on talent and holistic growth

Schools of Eminence focus not just on textbooks, but also on overall development. Students are encouraged to take part in sports, debates, science fairs, cultural events and skill-based learning.

The aim is to prepare children for competitive exams, higher education and modern careers, not just board exams.

How these schools are changing families

For many parents, these schools have removed the burden of expensive private education. A parent said:

“We could not afford big schools. Now our child studies in a government school with better facilities than private ones.”

This is helping middle-class and poor families give their children a strong start in life.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s vision

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has described Schools of Eminence as a cornerstone of Punjab’s education revolution.

He said: “Talent exists in every child, whether they study in a village school or a city school. Our job is to provide them with the best facilities so that they can shine. Schools of Eminence are built to give equal opportunity to every child in Punjab.”

A new era for government education

With modern infrastructure, trained teachers, free transport and motivated students, Punjab’s Schools of Eminence are setting a new benchmark for public education.

They prove that when the government invests in schools, the future of an entire generation becomes brighter.

