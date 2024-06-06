Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of providing "investment advice" during the Lok Sabha election campaign, resulting in massive financial losses for retail investors. During a press conference on Thursday, Gandhi demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into what he termed the "biggest stock market scam."

Gandhi alleged that after the release of 'fake' exit polls, the stock markets surged and then sharply declined on June 4. He noted, "For the first time, we observed that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Finance Minister made comments on the stock market. The Prime Minister mentioned the stock market's rapid rise. The Union Home Minister predicted a market rise on June 4, urging people to invest, and similar comments were made by the Finance Minister. Amit Shah advised buying shares before June 4, and on May 19, PM Modi said the stock market would break records on June 4. Why did the PM and Home Minister give investment advice to investors?"

Gandhi claimed that retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore due to this incident, labeling it the biggest stock market scam. He also called for an investigation into the actions of PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and those responsible for conducting exit polls.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded on Tuesday, with the BJP securing 240 seats, a significant drop from its 2019 tally of 303. In contrast, the Congress showed substantial growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc surpassed the 230 mark, presenting strong competition and defying predictions.

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