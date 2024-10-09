Reacting to the Haryana Assembly election results, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the outcome as "unexpected" and vowed to bring complaints from various constituencies to the Election Commission for review. Gandhi, addressing the public via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, assured that his party would scrutinize the election results closely and pursue any discrepancies that surfaced.

Expressing his appreciation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi celebrated what he termed a significant victory for the nation, praising it as a win for the Constitution and democratic values. "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir—India’s triumph in the state is a triumph of the Constitution and democratic self-respect," Gandhi stated, underscoring the symbolic importance of the victory in J&K amidst a complex political landscape.

Commenting on the surprising results in Haryana, Gandhi noted, "We are analyzing the unexpected results and will inform the Election Commission about the complaints received from many assembly constituencies." He extended his gratitude to the people of Haryana for their support and recognized the efforts of Congress workers, whom he referred to as "Babbar Sher," for their relentless dedication. "We will continue this fight for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Congress leader assured his supporters.

In contrast, the BJP celebrated its third consecutive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attributed the party's continued success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support. The BJP's electoral dominance in the state signals a sustained influence in the region, while the Congress, led by Gandhi, pledges to continue its fight for justice and democratic integrity.

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