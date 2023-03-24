The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on March 24 said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has insulted OBC communities by comparing them with thieves.

In a series of tweets, Nadda attacked Gandhi and asserted that he has always reduced levels of political discourse.

Nadda said that though Gandhi gets flak in the court he refuses to apologize thus showing how deep-rooted his hatred for OBCs is, adding, ''The People of India did not forgive him in 2019...in 2024 the punishment will be more severe''.

''By comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr. @RahulGandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years, he has always reduced levels of political discourse. Let me explain how in the thread below,'' Nadda tweeted.

By comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr. @RahulGandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years he has always reduced levels of political discourse. Let me explain how in the thread below. 👇🏻 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 24, 2023

Nadda further went on to say that Gandhi's ego is very big and his understanding is very small and for his political gains, he insulted the entire OBC community.

''Called them a thief. He also ignored the option of apologizing and continuously hurt the sentiments of the OBC community,'' Nadda said.

The BJP chief also said that the Surat court sentenced Gandhi for his objectionable statement.

“But Rahul and the Congress are still adamant on their statement due to their arrogance and continuous hurting of the sentiments of OBC society. The entire OBC community will democratically take revenge for this insult from Rahul,” he added.

Nadda accused Gandhi of making fabricated allegations that were beyond facts, adding, ''Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul tried to confuse the country in the name of Rafale''.

''For this the Supreme Court reprimanded him and Rahul had to apologize unconditionally,” he tweeted.

Also read: Congress to meet President Droupadi Murmu over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction