Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, sparked controversy on Tuesday by indirectly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, stating that he 'witnessed individuals lying on the streets after consuming alcohol'.

While addressing a gathering in his previous constituency, Amethi, during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi suggested that the 'future of Uttar Pradesh is in revelry' with individuals consuming alcohol at night. He stated, 'I visited Varanasi and noticed music being played at night. I saw individuals lying on the streets post alcohol consumption.

The future of Uttar Pradesh is engaged in merriment after consuming alcohol at night.' He further added, 'On the other hand, there is the Ram Temple where PM Modi, along with Ambani and Adani, will be visible. You will notice all of India's billionaires, however, not even a single backward or Dalit individual will be seen.' Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani, criticised Gandhi for his remarks and questioned his upbringing.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in Indian politics, has recently come under criticism for his comments about Uttar Pradesh. His remarks have been described as 'venomous' and 'objectionable' by critics.

Gandhi reportedly rejected an invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple and made disparaging remarks about Varanasi and the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Smriti Irani, a vocal critic of Gandhi, stated that the future of the Congress party is bleak, while Uttar Pradesh is on a path towards development.

She advised Sonia Gandhi to either provide better guidance to her son or ask him to refrain from making such comments. In addition, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh has called for Gandhi to issue an apology for his remarks.

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