Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, announced on Monday that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will temporarily halt on February 19 due to a court summon issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi is expected to appear before the District Civil Court in Sultanpur in relation to a defamation case. The Nyay Yatra, currently on its 37th day, will pause on Tuesday morning and resume at 2 pm from Fursatganj in Amethi, as informed by Ramesh in a social media post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the MP/MLA court for February 20 in relation to an alleged derogatory remark made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a 2018 conference in Bengaluru.

The case was initiated by Vijay Mishra, who was serving as the BJP District Vice President at the time. Santosh Kumar Pandey, the lawyer representing Mishra, stated that if sufficient evidence is found against Gandhi, he could face a maximum sentence of two years.

Also read: Assam: Mission Basundhara 3.0 to end land feud between family members