Weeks after losing his Lok Sabha membership, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 22, vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence.

On April 22 morning, the Congress leader moved out all his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence where he has been staying for almost two decades.

While he was vacating the house, his mother Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi visited the bungalow in the morning.

As per reports, after vacating the house, Rahul Gandhi handed over keys to officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notice to him to vacate the bungalow by April 22, following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

It is worth mentioning that, the Congress leader was disqualified from parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar Karnataka in 2019.

However, he moved a sessions court against the magistrate's order but his plea was rejected.

Several reports have claimed that Rahul Gandhi will move to High Court against the sessions court order.

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