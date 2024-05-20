Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally on Monday, May 20, predicted a bleak future for the Congress party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Shah asserted that after June 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be compelled to embark on a "Congress Dhundo Yatra" (Search for Congress Yatra) as the party would struggle to secure even 40 seats.

Speaking at a rally in Karnal, Haryana, Shah intensified his criticism of the Congress. Later, at another public meeting in Hisar, he campaigned for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, Ranjit Singh Chautala.



Shah questioned the audience if they wanted to know the results after the four phases of polling, and confidently declared that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP had already garnered a majority with over 270 seats.

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