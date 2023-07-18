Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's flight on July 18 made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport in Madhya Pradesh.

As per Bhopal police, the flight made an emergency landing due to bad weather.

''The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport,'' PTI quoted Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra as saying.

The incident took place when both mother and son were heading toward Delhi from Bengaluru after attending a crucial meeting in Bengaluru.

The reports claimed that duo will fly to Delhi on Wednesday at 9:30 am on IndiGo's flight.

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