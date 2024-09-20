The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for the northeastern states, forecasting light to moderate rain over several regions, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, from September 20 to September 23.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently stretches from Bikaner to the east-central Bay of Bengal, while a cyclonic circulation persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Light rain is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura, with moderate rainfall likely in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Day 1 (September 20): Light to moderate rain anticipated in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.



Day 2 (September 21): Continued chances of thunderstorms and moderate rain, particularly in Meghalaya.



Days 3-5 (September 22-23): Heavy rain expected at isolated locations, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Local forecasts indicate temperatures will remain above normal, with highs around 38°C in Guwahati.

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