Three family members died and six others, including four children, were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Dausa, Rajasthan on Sunday, May 12.

The family was travelling from Ahmedabad to Haridwar in a car when their vehicle was hit by a speeding truck near Bada village.

The deceased, identified as Hasmukh Patel, his wife Seemaben and Mohan Bhai, were kept in the mortuary of Bandikui Sub district hospital, as reported by the Bandikui police.

The injured have been admitted to Dausa District Hospital for treatment. Neelam Makwara, a survivor of the accident, stated that they were en route to Haridwar to immerse her mother's ashes when the accident occurred.

The police revealed that a cow had wandered onto the road, causing the family to park their car and stand on the roadway.

Also read: Tripura: Heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore seized near Sepahijala, one detained