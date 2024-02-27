Rajasthan: Army canteen worker arrested for leaking information to Pakistan agent

An Army canteen worker in Rajasthan's Bikaner has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani agent.

The Rajasthan Police, in collaboration with Military Intelligence, caught Vikram Singh on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Singh, 31, is a resident of Dungargarh in Bikaner. He was operating the Army canteen in Bikaner's Mahajan area for a long time.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Additional Director General of Police Intelligence, said that the agency was doing surveillance on ISI's activities in the area.

During this surveillance operation, it was discovered that Vikram Singh was maintaining constant communication with Pakistani intelligence handlers via social media.

ADG Aggarwal said that the surveillance team keeping track of Vikram Singh's activities found that he had fallen victim to a honeytrap and was sharing strategically important information with a Pakistani female agent through social media platforms.

Aggarwal said Vikram came in contact with a woman named Anita about a year ago, who was associated with the ISI. At the behest of this Pakistani agent, Vikram had been providing sensitive information about the Army areas, including photographs, locations, videos of restricted areas, as well as details about units and officers, via social media.

A case was registered against Vikram Singh under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, leading to his subsequent arrest.