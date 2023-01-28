A chartered plane crashed in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on January 28, said authorities.

As per the Superintendent of police Shyam Singh, the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain police station area.

As per reports, Singh received information about the same around 10-10.15 am and after reaching the spot debris of the plane was found. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether it was a fighter plane or a regular plane.

Meanwhile, two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in the Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

As per initial reports, it is believed to be Sukhoi-30 and Mirage -3000 and two of the three pilots are safe.

“Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircrafts were on a routine operational flying training mission,” IAF said in a statement.

“One of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident,” it added.

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