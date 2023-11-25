Voting for 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began on Saturday. This follows an extensive campaign period by major political parties such as the incumbent Congress and BJP. The election in the Karanpur constituency has been postponed due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The polling, which started at 7 am, is set to continue until 6 pm, with strict security measures in place to ensure a peaceful and fair electoral process. The Congress is aiming to secure another term, while the BJP is hoping to replace the Ashok Gehlot government through the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key contenders in these elections include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

Despite attempts to convince rebel candidates from both BJP and Congress to withdraw, there are still approximately 45 rebels in the race, including current and former MLAs and party officials. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

The BJP and Congress are locked in an intense battle, with both parties making bold promises to the electorate. Smaller parties like the BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Adivasi Party, CPI-M, Jannayak Janata Party, and Azad Samaj Party play a significant role. The BJP, in opposition, has raised issues such as violence against women, paper leaks, and farmers' suicides to challenge the Congress.

Chief Minister Gehlot of the Congress is confident of retaining power, aiming to break the three-decade trend of alternate governments. Prime Minister Modi, during the campaign, accused the Congress of 'dynastic' politics, targeting Sachin Pilot.

Pilot, in response, asked the BJP to stop worrying about him. Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress General Secretary, highlighted the party's initiatives for the poor and farmers. Star campaigners from both parties, including Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath for BJP, and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress, have been active in public rallies and roadshows.

The BJP's manifesto focuses on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Laho Incentive Scheme, Direct Benefit Transfer, and Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission. The Congress promises a caste-based census, a new panchayat-level recruitment scheme, and legislation for farmers' minimum support price.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters, including 1,70,99,334 in the 18-30 age group and 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group, will vote across 51,890 polling stations.

Over 3 lakh people have cast their votes via postal ballots, and 1,02,290 security personnel, including 69,114 police, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard, and RAC personnel, along with 700 companies of CAPF, are deployed for peaceful voting. In the 2018 elections, the Congress won 99 seats, and the BJP won 73, resulting in Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

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