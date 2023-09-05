Four members of a family were killed after their car met with an accident in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on September 5.

Two of the family members were severely injured during the head-on collision of a car and a truck.

The accident took place while the family was on their way to Udaipur from Ajmer.

Due to a tyre burst the car skidded off and jumped the road divider, colliding with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased were identified as Radheyshyam, his wife Shakuntla, their son Manish and his wife Yashika, according to a police official.

A minor girl and the car driver were injured in the accident, he added.

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