Two people were severely injured and more than half a dozen people were hurt after a fight broke out between local students and Kashmiri students in Rajasthan’s Mewar University.

The incident took place on the night of August 25.

The scuffle started after local and Kashmiri students started arguing over a comment made by the local students.

The students were at the mess for their dinner when the argument started.

The matter escalated as more than two dozen Kashmiri students allegedly attacked them with weapons.

The students who were severely injured were immediately taken to the hospital, from where one was transferred to Udaipur.

Members of a local Hindu organisation arrived at the University upon receiving information about the incident, where they were pelted stones by Kashmiri students.

The students protested by raising objectionable slogans.

The videos of the incident have surfaced on the internet where students are seen with swords and sticks while some students ran to save their lives.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the campus following the scuffle.

Currently, the situation at the site is under control.

“A minor issue escalated into a clash. During dinner in the mess, an argument started over the placement of senior and junior students in the line, which escalated. Emotions flared, and Kashmiri students raised slogans. The police have taken some students into custody. The university administration has formed a committee to conduct an investigation, following which appropriate actions will be taken,” the University Director released a statement.

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