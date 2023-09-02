In yet another shocking incident, a 21-year-old tribal woman in Rajasthan was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband and in-laws.

The video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet and has gone viral.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the issue and directed the director general of police to send the ADG (Crime) to the spot and take strict action regarding the matter.

Bharatiya Janata Party has however claimed that “Rajasthan is again ashamed”.

So far police have arrested three people in connection to the case, including the woman’s husband, said district superintendent of police Amit Kumar.

According to the police, the accused tried to flee after seeing the cops and got injured.

They are now undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Pratapgarh and later they will be produced in the court.

Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan said the initial investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with another man, adding that the incident took place on August 31.

Director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said her in-laws kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man, he added.

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