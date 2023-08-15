A 35-year-old mother-of-two from Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district ‘eloped’ to Kuwait with another man, leaving behind her husband and kids, according to sources.

The woman identified as Deepika Patidar fled with her friend Irfan Haidar. Her family came to know about it after photos of the woman wearing a burqa were shared on social media, the police said.

The Patidar Samaj and other Hindu organizations demanded action and handed over a memorandum to the collector and the superintendent of police after the news of the woman eloping with another man became public.

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The woman’s husband Mukesh Patidar, who works in Mumbai, lodged a missing person’s complaint at Chitri police station on July 15.

Mukesh Patidar told media on Monday that Haidar brainwashed his wife and converted her to Islam.

Haidar is a resident of Himmat Nagar in Gujarat, the police said. The woman often visited Khed Brahma in Gujarat’s Sabar Kantha to meet Haidar. It was later found that he took her to Kuwait, sources said.

The matter is being investigated to ascertain how she met Haidar and secured a visa.