General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, former Chief of Army Staff and current Governor of Mizoram, unveiled a commemorative postal stamp on March 22 at Delhi Cantt to mark the bicentenary of the 5th Battalion, The Rajput Regiment.

Raised in 1825 at Kanpur, the battalion is among the few Indian Army units to have completed 200 years of continuous service.

With an illustrious history of active operations both before and after India’s independence, the battalion has been honoured with four consecutive citations in recent times for its exceptional service to the nation.

As part of the bicentenary celebrations, a series of ceremonial and outreach events were conducted, including a tribute by veterans at war memorials in Jammu & Kashmir. The release of the special postal stamp was a key highlight of the occasion.



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Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, General V.K. Singh praised the battalion’s achievements and extended his best wishes for its continued excellence. The event was attended by veterans, serving officers, and representatives from ADG APS, reflecting the enduring camaraderie and legacy of the battalion.

Later, in a solemn ceremony at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Lieutenant General M.K. Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, presented new Colours to the 5th Battalion. These Colours, a replica of those already held by the unit, symbolize its rich heritage and unbroken tradition of courage.

During the event, Lt Gen Katiyar also engaged with the battalion’s veterans, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in shaping it into one of the most distinguished infantry formations in the Indian Army. This historic milestone reaffirms the battalion’s unwavering commitment to duty, a legacy that its soldiers proudly uphold today.