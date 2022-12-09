The Rajya Sabha on December 8 passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022 which seeks to give effect to India's obligations under the Convention on International Trade on Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora ('CITES'), which requires countries to regulate trade of all listed specimens through permits.



Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav while replying to the discussion on the bill said that the bill has been brought since CITES requires an independent framework for wildlife protection.



The Bill after being passed will amend Section 43 of the 1972 Act to permit transfer or transport of a captive elephant for a religious and other purposes by a person having a valid certificate of ownership.



Earlier on December 7, Animal rights organisation PETA India has urged members of the Rajya Sabha to include provisions in the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022 that prohibits ‘ownership’ and transfer of elephants to individuals or religious institutions.

The appeals — made in the form of individual letters on 30 November — came days before Parliament’s winter session that is set to commence on 7 December.