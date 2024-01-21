As the excitement around the grand opening of the Ram Temple peaks, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be accompanied by a musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani' on January 22 at 10 am.

The event will feature renowned musicians and over 50 traditional instruments from various Indian states. The Trust has described this as a momentous occasion that celebrates and honours Prabhu Shri Ram.

The event, orchestrated by Yatindra Mishra and supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, will also serve as an opportunity to revive India's traditional musical heritage.

The town is expected to be filled with the sounds of the traditional Indian musical instruments for two hours.

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