Media personality and Ramoji Group Chairman Ch Ramoji passed away on June 8.

According to reports, Ramoji Rao, chairman of Ramoji Group, has fallen ill and was under treatment in Hyderabad.

The 87-year-old was shifted from his residence in Ramoji Film City to a private hospital in Nanakramguda on Friday afternoon after his health declined.

PM-designate Narendra Modi tweeted, "The passing away of Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time."

This is a breaking story.



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