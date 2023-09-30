The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 said it has decided to extend the deadline for the public to exchange and submit Rs 2000 notes till 7 October.

"As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the RBI said in a press release.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier on May 19, RBI removed the Rs 2000 notes from circulation and gave nearly four months to deposit or exchange the notes.



Also Read: Lipsticks and bob cut hairstyles won't solve women's issues, claims RJD leader

The last date given by RBI to exchange or deposit these notes was 30 September which is today. If it is still pending, individuals still have today's time as Banks will remain open today due to the 5th Saturday.

They can go to their nearest bank branch and get the Rs 2000 notes exchanged or deposit. They can exchange or deposit their Rs 2,000 notes in bank branches and regional branches of RBI. A non-account holder can also exchange Rs 2000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch.