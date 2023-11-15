In a significant move, a parliamentary panel has recommended the re-criminalization of adultery in its report on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

This latest development seeks to reinstate legal consequences for extramarital affairs, challenging the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that decriminalized adultery. The panel emphasizes the sanctity of the institution of marriage, asserting that it must be safeguarded to preserve societal harmony.

The parliamentary panel’s proposal underscores the belief that the institution of marriage is sacred and deserving of legal protection. The committee suggests that criminalizing adultery will act as a deterrent and help maintain the moral fabric of society.

The report advocates for a gender-neutral approach, asserting that both men and women should be equally liable for engaging in extramarital relationships.

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which decriminalized adultery, was a landmark decision that sparked debates on individual autonomy and the need to update archaic laws. However, the parliamentary panel argues that revisiting this decision is essential to address the perceived erosion of traditional values and uphold the sanctity of marriage.

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