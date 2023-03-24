Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on March 24 said she will file a defamation case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged 'Shurpanakha' comment made in parliament in 2018.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the former union minister shared the old clip of Modi asking the Rajya Sabha chairman to allow Renuka Chowdhury to continue as such laughter was heard during the time when Ramayana was telecasted.

''This classless megalomaniac referred to me as Surpanakha on the floor of the house. I will file a defamation case against him. Let's see how fast courts will act now..,'' she tweeted.

This classless megalonaniac referred to me as Surpanakha on the floor of the house.



I will file a defamation case against him. Let's see how fast courts will act now.. pic.twitter.com/6T0hLdS4YW — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) March 23, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Renuka's response comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years of jail which was suspended for 30 days before which he will have to appeal against the court order.

"Rahul Gandhi chose not to apologize for fighting against corruption. He chose not to apologize for fighting against fascism. He chose not to apologize for speaking the truth," Chowdhury said in another tweet.

Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi.

The Congress leader from Wayanad had said 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname' during an election campaign for the 2019 general elections.

Also read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament