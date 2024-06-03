Repolling was underway on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, officials said.

The repolling started at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, they said.

The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip assembly seat, they added.

The decision to repoll was made on Sunday based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers, and observers concerned, officials said.

Voting in the two constituencies was held on June 1.



Also Read: Largest ever exit poll conducted in India: Methodology behind the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll 2024

The Election Commission has cracked the whip following violence during the final phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. It has ordered repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur parliamentary constituencies on June 3, just a day before the counting of votes.

As per the EC directive, voters will re-exercise their franchise at 61 Kadambagachi Saradar Pada FP School (Room No 2) under the 120-Deganga Assembly segment of Barasat seat and 26 Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith FP School of 131-Kakdwip Assembly area in 20-Mathurapur (SC) constituency.

The Commission invoked special powers under Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act to declare the June 1 polling at these stations as "void" after examining reports of malpractices and violence. It has scheduled fresh polling on June 3.

Clashes had marred the seventh and final phase on June 1, with supporters of the Trinamool Congress, Indian Secular Front and BJP coming to blows in several areas. Violence was particularly intense in Bayarbari (Basirhat) and Meraganj (South 24 Parganas), leaving many injured.