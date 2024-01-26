On January 26, India celebrates its Republic Day with great fervour and patriotism. This day marks the historic moment when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, transforming India into a sovereign republic.

Prime Minister Modi has extended his greetings to citizens on this special occasion, emphasizing the significance of the day.

Republic Day is one of India's three national holidays and commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which established the country as a democratic republic.

The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950, a date chosen to honour the declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete self-rule) by the Indian National Congress in 1930.

The main celebrations take place in New Delhi, with the grandest parade held at Kartavya Path.



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President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to hoist the national flag, followed by the commencement of the parade at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk.

The parade showcases India's military might and cultural diversity, reflecting the country's unity in diversity. It includes regiments from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, paramilitary forces, and police, along with cultural displays from various states.

The President of India, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, takes the salute during the parade. The event is a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution.

On the eve of Republic Day, the President addresses the nation and distributes the Padma Awards, which are among the highest civilian honours in the country. These awards recognize individuals' contributions in various fields and are a testament to the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that the Republic of India stands for.

As India celebrates this pivotal day in its history, PM Modi's message resonates with the pride and joy of its citizens, reminding them of the journey India has undertaken since gaining independence and becoming a republic. The celebrations across the country, from flag-hoisting ceremonies to cultural programs, reflect the national spirit and the collective aspirations of its people for a prosperous and inclusive nation.