The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued new dates for several key examinations, including the UGC-NET June 2024, Joint CSIR UGC NET, and NCET 2024 exams.

As per the latest schedule, the UGC-NET June 2024 exams will now be held from August 21 to September 4. The Joint CSIR UGC NET exams are set for July 25 to July 27, while the NCET exams are slated for July 10. All these exams will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, marking a shift for the UGC-NET, which previously used a pen-and-paper method.

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will continue as originally planned on July 6, 2024. Candidates seeking more details are advised to visit the official NTA website at www.nta.ac.in.

For further assistance, candidates can reach out to NTA via phone at 011-40759000 or email at ncet@nta.ac.in, csirnet@nta.ac.in, ugcnet@nta.ac.in, and aiapget@nta.ac.in.

The revised schedule was prompted by unavoidable circumstances. The Ministry of Education canceled the UGC-NET exam initially scheduled for June 18, 2024, to uphold the transparency and integrity of the examination process.

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