One more worker injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari last week died on Thursday, taking the death toll in the incident to seven, police said.

"One worker, who hailed from UP, died during treatment in PGIMS Hospital, Rohtak. The death toll in the incident has now risen to seven,” said Inspector Jagdish Chand of Rewari police.

He said so far six have been discharged from various hospitals while 11 are admitted to trauma centre Rewari, two in Delhi's Safdarjung and others are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.