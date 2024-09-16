The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has disclosed that Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, provided deceptive responses during a polygraph test and layered voice analysis. This revelation comes amid the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9.

According to CBI officials, Ghosh, who was in charge of the hospital at the time of the crime, received information about the incident at 9:58 a.m. However, he failed to report it to the authorities promptly. Instead, he lodged a vague complaint later. The CBI has criticized Ghosh for introducing a "new theory of suicide," which contradicts the physical evidence on the victim’s body.

The investigation has also scrutinized the actions of Tala Police Station’s Officer In Charge (OC) Abhijit Mondal. Ghosh allegedly contacted Mondal at 10:03 a.m., but the FIR was only filed at 11:30 a.m. The delay in reporting and the compromised crime scene have been attributed to the loss of crucial evidence. Mondal, who has been arrested by the CBI, is accused of failing to secure the crime scene and aiding the accused, Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer.

The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, where she had gone to rest. The body was discovered by a doctor who immediately reported it. Sanjay Roy, identified through CCTV footage, was arrested the following day for his involvement in the crime.

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