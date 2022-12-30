Driving a Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident and was luckily recused by a local driver on the morning hours of December 30.

Currently, the wicketkeeper-batsman is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The local driver, Susheel Kumar, who made sure that Rishabh Pant safely escaped the car revealed that he was driving on the other side of the road – from Haridwar to Haryana when he saw Pant's car crashing and saw the car was about to catch fire.

Further revisiting the incident, Kumar said that Pant was in terrible shape physically, with blood dripping from his pace and scratches all over his body, but before things could get any worse, Susheel along with some other locals jumped to save the day.

"We began to scream for aid, but no one responded. No one responded when I contacted the National Highway also. Then I raced up to the cops, and the conductor requested an ambulance. We kept asking him whether he was okay. I gave him some water. After reorganising, he introduced himself as Rishabh Pant. "I don't watch cricket, so I had no idea who he was until my conductor told me, 'Sushil... he is an India cricketer,'" Susheel continued.

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"He gave us the phone number of his mother. We tried calling her, but her phone was turned off. After 15 minutes, the ambulance arrived, and we boarded. He had also strewn his money over the road, which we collected and presented to him in his hands," he added.

Meanwhile, police authorities claimed that Rishabh Pant fell asleep while driving from Delhi to Roorkee, causing his car to collide with a divider at Hammadpur Jhal in Uttarakhand.

The tragedy occurred when the batsman was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi, according to SK Singh, Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural), following which his four-wheeler collided with the barrier on the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

"He was on his way to Roorkee to see his relatives. "He fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan on his way to Roorkee at around 5.30 am," added SK Singh.