Indian cricketer Risabh Pant on December 30 morning got injured while returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi after his car collided with the divider.

As per reports, he was driving from Delhi to his Roorkee to suprise his mother and spend the New Year with his family when the accident occurred on the Delhi-Haridwar highway at 5.30 am.

Following the incident, the car turned a few times before turning into a ball of fire.

The 25-year-old cricketer suffered burn injuries as the vehicle caught fire following the collision near Roorkee.

While driving, he dozed off following which he lost control of the car and he had to break one of the windows to save his life.

However, reports claimed that his condition is not serious and has been referred to Max hospital in Dehradun.

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