A rocket-propelled grenade attack occurred on a police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

According to witnesses, the event occurred at about 1 AM near the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District.

According to police authorities, miscreants fired a rocket-launcher-type weapon from National Highway 54 (ASR-Bathinda) at the police station in Sarhali, breaking the inner wall, mirrors on the doors of Sanjh Kendra, and a door scroll.

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SHO Prakash Singh, the duty officer, and eight police officers were present inside the police station at the time of the incident.

So yet, no injuries have been recorded. Meanwhile, the Indian army has cordoned off the area.

A rocket-propelled grenade was shot earlier in the month of May at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.