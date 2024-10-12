Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed the traditional 'Shastra Pooja' at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, marking the auspicious occasion of Vijaydashami. The annual event, considered one of the most significant for the RSS, saw the presence of several high-profile figures, further highlighting its importance within the organisation.

Padma Bhushan awardee and former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, was the chief guest of the event and was seen alongside Bhagwat during the ceremony. Notable dignitaries in attendance included Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and former ISRO chairman K. Sivan, adding to the gravity of the event.

The Vijaydashami address delivered by the RSS chief holds particular importance, as it is during this speech that the organisation outlines its future strategies and perspectives on pressing national issues. Bhagwat's address has historically been a platform from which the RSS sets its stance on significant political and social matters, guiding its members and affiliated bodies.

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As part of the celebrations, RSS members came together to recite the 'Sangh Prarthana', a prayer symbolic of the unity and purpose of the organisation. The Vijaydashami event has traditionally attracted a host of notable personalities, including former President Pranab Mukherjee, HCL chief Shiv Nadar, and child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in previous years.

Vijaydashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major Hindu festival celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, according to the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. The festival, which marks the triumph of good over evil, typically falls in the Gregorian calendar during September or October, and it serves as a significant cultural and spiritual event across India.

This year’s celebration, infused with both ritual and reflection, not only honored tradition but also set the stage for the RSS's future vision for the nation.