The Department of Military Affairs under the Ministry of Defence has made remarkable progress in the first week of its Special Campaign 4.0, which kicked off on October 2, 2024, and will run until October 31, 2024. During this initial phase, the department has reviewed a staggering 1,19,240 files, cleaned 835 campaign sites, and identified 170 areas for further review. The campaign has also generated a notable revenue of Rs. 10,16,08 through the disposal of scrap material.

This ambitious campaign is being closely monitored on a daily basis to ensure that its objectives are met with unwavering commitment. Its core focus is on enhancing cleanliness, optimizing workspace management, and beautifying surroundings within defence establishments across the country.

The scope of Special Campaign 4.0 extends across all units and formations of the three Armed Forces, including those stationed in remote and border areas. The campaign is being conducted with widespread enthusiasm, with a keen emphasis on creating cleaner, more efficient work environments.

In preparation for the campaign, the department set clear, tangible targets during September 2024. These targets include not only achieving cleaner workspaces through better management of space and the disposal of obsolete records and scrap but also reducing the backlog of pending public grievances. Key areas of focus include addressing complaints and appeals sent to Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister’s Office, state governments, and fulfilling parliamentary assurances.

The Ministry of Defence remains resolute in its pursuit of these objectives, as it works to streamline operations and foster a more organized and efficient work culture throughout the Armed Forces.

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