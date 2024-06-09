Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Jaishankar took the oath of office On Sunday, June 9, as a Union Cabinet Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Jaishankar, who has been a prominent figure in India's diplomatic sphere, served as the External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term from 2019 to 2024.

Since 2019, Jaishankar has represented Gujarat as a BJP Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier in the day, before the formal swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. During this gathering, Modi interacted with members of Parliament who were expected to join his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. Jaishankar was notably present at this pre-ceremony event.

Known for his sharp wit and eloquent speeches, Jaishankar has played a central role in shaping India's foreign policy over the past decade. Before his appointment as External Affairs Minister in 2019, he served as India’s Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018, becoming the first Foreign Secretary to transition directly to the role of External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar's tenure as External Affairs Minister was marked by significant global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, and the Covid-19 pandemic. These events had profound impacts on both the Indian and global economies, highlighting Jaishankar's crucial role in navigating through turbulent times.

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