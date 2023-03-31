Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 30 said 10 crore investors whose money was stuck in the four cooperative societies run by the Sahara group will be returned with interest.

"The Supreme Court, while giving a historic decision, ordered to return the deposits of about 10 crore investors of 4 cooperative societies of Sahara group from the Sahara- SEBI refund account, Shah said at an event organized by the Uttarakhand cooperative department at Rishikul ground.

He further said the Ministry of Cooperation has been pursuing the matter consistently.

''With the Supreme Court order in the favour of investors, those who had invested in the four cooperative societies of the Sahara group should send their claims to the central registrar of cooperative societies,'' he added.

As per Shah, the process for the same will be initiated in three-four months.

The apex court allowed a plea by the Centre seeking allocation of Rs 5,000 crore, out of Rs 24,000 crore deposited by the Sahara group with market regulator SEBI, to repay depositors of the cooperative societies.

Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited. were registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 between March 2010 and January 2014.

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