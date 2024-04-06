All 21 employees of the Steel Authority of India Ltd's (SAIL) Bokaro steel plant, who were exposed to smoke after a fire broke out on Saturday morning, are stable and under medical observation, an official confirmed.

The measure was taken as a precaution. There were no fatalities reported. The employees, including some contract workers, were admitted to the Bokaro General Hospital after the incident.

The fire occurred during maintenance work on the mixed gas pipeline of the plant. The official stated that there was no gas leak from the pipeline and the situation is completely under control.

The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are on site.

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