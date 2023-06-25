Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on June 25 raised concerns over the prevailing situation in violent-hit state of Manipur and has demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

Speaking to the media, Ram Gopal Yadav stated, “The situation in Manipur has turned for the worse with women and children the worst sufferers in the skirmish. According to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the situation has improved but there are still reports of houses burning, and roads being blocked. I have demanded in the meeting that president rule should be imposed in Manipur as soon as possible to restore peace once again in the state”.

MP Ram Gopal Yadav who was part of the all-party meet demanded immediate action by the Centre to restore peace in the state.

Chief Ministers of all the northeastern states who were part of the meet too raised their concerns and have extended all support to the Central Government for working in tandem to bring peace in the state of Manipur that has been reeling under ethnic violence since May 3, 2023.

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